Beautycounter.com is in D.C. right now lobbying for more stringent cosmetic safety laws

While the FDA oversees many of the products that we put into our bodies, it does not regulate the cosmetic and skin care products on the market. In fact, the U.S. has not passed any federal laws about the safety of personal care products since 1938.

Today, Beautycounter, a brand that focuses on creating safe products, has sent 100 of its consultants representing all 50 states to meet with their elected officials to demand cosmetic safety laws. It has also created a petition for consumers to sign here.

