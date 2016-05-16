Elon Musk responds to report about Tesla’s use of cheap foreign labor

In the wake of a story reporting that one of Tesla’s contractors used workers from Eastern Europe that were getting paid as little as $5 an hour at its facilities, the company’s CEO vowed to “investigate” the claim and “make it right.” On Sunday, the San Jose Mercury News reported that the workers also didn’t get overtime pay and workers’ compensation (citing the case of a employee who fell three stories while on the job at Tesla’s paint plant in Fremont, California).