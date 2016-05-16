Elon Musk responds to report about Tesla’s use of cheap foreign labor

In the wake of a story reporting that one of Tesla’s contractors used workers from Eastern Europe that were getting paid as little as $5 an hour at its facilities, the company’s CEO vowed to “investigate” the claim and “make it right.” On Sunday, the San Jose Mercury News reported that the workers also didn’t get overtime pay and workers’ compensation (citing the case of a employee who fell three stories while on the job at Tesla’s paint plant in Fremont, California).
Initially, the company was fairly muted in response, just emphasizing that its contractors are required to “hire and pay their workers appropriately.” But then Musk tweeted this:
@margotroosevelt Only heard about this today. Sounds like the wrong thing happened on many levels. Will investigate and make it right.
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 16, 2016