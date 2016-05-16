Read this 1996 interview with Barack and Michelle Obama

In May 1996, journalist Mariana Cook photographed and interviewed Barack and Michelle Obama, then ages 34 and 32, respectively, and living in Chicago’s Hyde Park. The New Yorker published some of that interview back in 2009 (and it’s making the rounds on Twitter again today). The brief excerpt is an intriguing glimpse at the young couple who would eventually occupy the White House.
MICHELLE OBAMA: There is a strong possibility that Barack will pursue a political career, although it’s unclear. There is a little tension with that. I’m very wary of politics. I think he’s too much of a good guy for the kind of brutality, the skepticism.