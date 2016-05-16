Fitbits shipped 3X vs. Apple Watch in Q1 (IDC)

Fitbit shipped 4.7 million fitness trackers in the first quarter of the year. Apple shipped 1.5 million Watches. Xiaomi sold 3.7 million of its low-price fitness bands.

You might say comparing Fitbits to Apple Watches is an apples-to-oranges thing. Not so fast. Fitbits are rapidly gaining smartwatch-like features, while studies show Apple Watch owners value their devices mainly for health and fitness tracking.

IDC says 19.7 million wearables shipped in Q1, an increase of 67.2% from the 11.8 million shipped in Q1 15.