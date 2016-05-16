advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Fitbits shipped 3X vs. Apple Watch in Q1 (IDC)

By Mark Sullivan1 minute Read

Fitbit shipped 4.7 million fitness trackers in the first quarter of the year. Apple shipped 1.5 million Watches. Xiaomi sold 3.7 million of its low-price fitness bands. 

You might say comparing Fitbits to Apple Watches is an apples-to-oranges thing. Not so fast. Fitbits are rapidly gaining smartwatch-like features, while studies show Apple Watch owners value their devices mainly for health and fitness tracking.   

IDC says 19.7 million wearables shipped in Q1, an increase of 67.2% from the 11.8 million shipped in Q1 15.

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life