advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Uh-oh: Just 1% of people willing to pay what Oculus Rift costs

By Daniel Terdiman1 minute Read

The Oculus Rift, the most famous virtual reality device of the moment, will have a very hard time making a real dent in what is expected to be the $30 billion VR market if the results of a new report are accurate: Just 1% of all online American consumers are willing to fork over $599, the price of a Rift.

The study, by IBB Consulting, offers many details–including some demographics about the VR market (males are twice as interested in virtual reality than females). Here’s the crux of it, though: Of 8,000 U.S. online consumers surveyed, 17% are interested in VR, and of those, 18% are willing to pay more than $250, of which just one-third will spend more than $500 for a VR headset. Do the math, and that means 1% are okay with the cost of a Rift, or a $799 HTC Vive.

The (better) news? A third of those interested are willing to spend $99 or less. Still, that’s just 5.6% of all consumers. Maybe VR’s time isn’t here quite yet.

This story has been corrected to reflect the proper percentage of people willing to pay the cost of an Oculus Rift.

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life