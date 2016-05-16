Beyoncé’s Ivy Park line is reportedly made by Sri Lankan workers earning $6 a day

That’s according to the Sun , which claims that many of the workers—most of whom are women—clock 60-hour work weeks and live in boarding houses. To put this in perspective: The price of the cheapest Ivy Park tank would be equivalent to about four days worth of pay for these women.

One worker told the Sun that she makes 18,500 rupees—$126—each month, despite working overtime with no sick pay or paid time off. From the Sun:

One sewing machine operator, 22, told us she cannot survive on her basic wage of 18,500 rupees (£87.26) a month, just over half the Sri Lankan average of £164. She works 9¾ hours a day, Monday to Friday, with a 30-minute lunch break. She has to work Saturdays and overtime in the week. The monotonous work involves stitching clothes alongside hundreds of other women. Speaking at her cramped 100-room boarding house near the factory in Katunayake, close to Colombo airport, she said: “All we do is work, sleep, work, sleep.”

The worst part? Technically, the factory employing these women isn’t breaking the law: The minimum wage in Sri Lanka is 13,500 rupees a month (about $92). But, as in the U.S., this isn’t considered a living wage.

