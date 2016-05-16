Trump aide joining Mark Zuckerberg’s sitdown with conservatives

Barry Bennett, a senior adviser to the Republican frontrunner’s presidential campaign, is the latest high-profile conservative to join a meeting on Wednesday with the Facebook CEO at the company’s Menlo Park, California, headquarters, reports The Hill. The peace summit comes in the wake of reports, vigorously disputed by Facebook, that the social media giant downplays conservative content on its Trending Topics section. In addition to Bennett, these are the people joining the meeting:
• Dana Perino, former White House press secretary
• Glenn Beck, radio host
• S.E. Cupp, pundit and CNN contributor
• Arthur Brooks, president of the American Enterprise Institute
• Zac Moffatt, the owner of Targeted Victory, a media-buying firm