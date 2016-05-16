advertisement
Trump aide joining Mark Zuckerberg’s sitdown with conservatives

By Marcus Baram1 minute Read

Barry Bennett, a senior adviser to the Republican frontrunner’s presidential campaign, is the latest high-profile conservative to join a meeting on Wednesday with the Facebook CEO at the company’s Menlo Park, California, headquarters, reports The Hill. The peace summit comes in the wake of reports, vigorously disputed by Facebook, that the social media giant downplays conservative content on its Trending Topics section. In addition to Bennett, these are the people joining the meeting:

Dana Perino, former White House press secretary

Glenn Beck, radio host

S.E. Cupp, pundit and CNN contributor

Arthur Brooks, president of the American Enterprise Institute

Zac Moffatt, the owner of Targeted Victory, a media-buying firm

