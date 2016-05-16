Happy May 16th!

Crowdfunding platforms like Indiegogo have been looking forward to this day since the JOBS Act passed in 2012. It’s the day when it becomes legal for companies to exchange real securities (instead of T-shirts or “prizes”) to their crowdfunded backers–even if those backers are not “accredited investors” (aka rich people). Welcome to equity crowdfunding, average Joes! But don’t expect to invest in the next Facebook quite yet.