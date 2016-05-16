advertisement
The Slacklash is strong

By Sarah Kessler1 minute Read

Motherboard has announced that it will shut off the popular work chat software Slack this week. “We’re hoping that cutting off Slack will give reporters a chance to refocus on writing stories and encourage more in-depth conversations with editors,” wrote managing editor Adrianne Jeffries in a public memo.

