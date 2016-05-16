Morning intelligence

• Uber’s leading rival in China, Didi Chuxing, may go public next year , according to Bloomberg .

• Mark Zuckerberg has invited 12 “conservative thought leaders” to a meeting Wednesday, which will address allegations that Facebook has a liberal bias in curating Trending content.

• Billionaire Warren Buffet bought nearly $1 billion in Apple stock during Q1 this year, through his holding company Berkshire Hathaway.

• In an exposé published Saturday, the New York Times laid bare Donald Trump’s history of mistreating women, which reportedly includes “unwelcome romantic advances, unending commentary on the female form, a shrewd reliance on ambitious women, and unsettling workplace conduct.”

• A surgical team at Boston’s Massachusetts General Hospital performed the first penis transplant in the U.S.