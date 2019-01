Berkshire Hathaway Inc., Buffett’s investment company, bought 9.81 million Apple shares last quarter . Apple’s stock has been trending downward since last summer.

As of March 31, the date of a Berkshire regulatory filing describing the purchase, the shares were worth $1.07 billion.

Investors have questioned Apple’s ability to launch new hit products and generate revenue from services in recent months. Apple shares are currently trading in the low $90-range, after starting the year at $104.15.