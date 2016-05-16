Google could soon be hit with a $3.4 billion EU antitrust fine

The European Commission could levy the record antitrust fine as early as next month, Reuters reports. The fine stems from the fact that the EU believes Google been promoting its shopping service to the harm of rival services. The search giant was first accused of the anticompetitive practices in 2010, and since then there have reportedly been three failed attempts at a settlement. If Google is hit with the $3.4 billion fine, it will be the largest the EC has ever levied. The company will also be banned from manipulating search results to favor its services.