Warren Buffett backs Dan Gilbert and others in Yahoo bid

By David Holmes1 minute Read

The group of companies and investors looking to acquire Yahoo just got bigger as Reuters reports that Berkshire Hathaway chairman Warren Buffett is backing a consortium interested in buying the web giant that includes Quicken Loans founder and Cleveland Cavaliers majority owner Dan Gilbert.

