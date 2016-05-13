The Simpsons GIF maker you never knew you’ve always needed is here

Back in February, three brilliant fans of The Simpsons launched Frinkiac, an amazing searchable visual database of moments from the show’s 27-year history. Now, as Slate‘s Jacob Brogan reports, they’ve updated their creation to let all of us create insta-GIFs from any few seconds of Simpsons footage we choose. The technology is amazing, the interface is slick, and the results are priceless. Now I just want this for every episode of every TV program ever made.