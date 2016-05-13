advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Samsung’s new wearable looks like a cufflink on a wristband

By Mark Sullivan1 minute Read

The low-key Charm counts your steps throughout the day, and also notifies you of calls, texts and social media updates coming in to your smartphone. The device is available in Gold, Black and Rose Quartz for about $45. It’s now launched in Korea, France, and Russia, but it’ll likely be coming to the U.S. soon. 

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life