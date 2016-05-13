advertisement
Ramen profitable: NYC restaurant offers $180 bowl of noodles (and gold flakes)

By Steven Melendez1 minute Read

Manhattan restaurant Koa is offering a $180 bowl of ramen that’s a far cry from Cup Noodles, MarketWatch reports. The costly soup includes Wagyu beef, truffles, and, like many ultra-high-price entrees, edible gold flakes.

