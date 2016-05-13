Ramen profitable: NYC restaurant offers $180 bowl of noodles (and gold flakes)

Manhattan restaurant Koa is offering a $180 bowl of ramen that’s a far cry from Cup Noodles, MarketWatch reports. The costly soup includes Wagyu beef, truffles, and, like many ultra-high-price entrees, edible gold flakes.
The restaurant has only sold two of the $180 bowls of ramen—which have to be ordered hours in advance—so far.
Grilled Kobe Wagyu steak on Binchotan charcoal from Japan with truffle & 24K gold leaf upon reservation ???? #koanyc #eatingnyc #nycdinner #nycdining #feastagram #foodporn #steak #yum #nycfat #newforkcity #eater #zagat #nyceats #forkyeah #eatupnewyork #nycfoodie #delicious #noodles #flatiron #manhattan