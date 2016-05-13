Arizona to cities: Don’t mess with Airbnb

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey signed a law barring cities and counties from prohibiting short-term rentals, like those booked through services such as Airbnb and HomeAway, TechCrunch reports.
It’s one of a number of pending and recently passed laws in states across the country designed to shift regulatory power over various types of sharing economy businesses from local to state authorities. “Arizona should be to the sharing economy what Texas is to oil and what Silicon Valley used to be to the tech industry,” Ducey said in his State of the State address, YourWestValley reports.