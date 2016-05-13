advertisement
Sprint includes Amazon Prime with premium data plan

By Steven Melendez1 minute Read

For customers who sign up for Sprint’s Better Choice XXL plan, which includes 40 gigabytes of high-speed data starting at $100 per month, the carrier is including a subscription to Amazon Prime, Consumerist reports.

Customers also get unlimited talk and text, plus unlimited 2G data after they exhaust the initial 40 gigabytes, the carrier says. Prime normally costs $99 per year. Since March, Sprint has also offered customers the ability to charge a Prime subscription to their phone bills at $10.99 per month.

