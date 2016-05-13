Sprint includes Amazon Prime with premium data plan

For customers who sign up for Sprint’s Better Choice XXL plan, which includes 40 gigabytes of high-speed data starting at $100 per month, the carrier is including a subscription to Amazon Prime, Consumerist reports .

Customers also get unlimited talk and text, plus unlimited 2G data after they exhaust the initial 40 gigabytes, the carrier says. Prime normally costs $99 per year. Since March, Sprint has also offered customers the ability to charge a Prime subscription to their phone bills at $10.99 per month.