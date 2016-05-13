Etsy finally gets a COO

Etsy hasn’t had a chief operating officer since its initial public offering last April. However, it announced yesterday that it would be bringing on Linda Kozlowski, who previously served as COO and VP of worldwide operations at Evernote, into the COO role on May 16.
Welcome @lfkozlowski as COO and congrats to @hjassy on new role! Here’s the release: "@Etsy Expands Executive Team" https://t.co/doBYqwrUpk
— Chad Dickerson (@chaddickerson) May 12, 2016
Over the last year, Etsy’s stock has lost 60% of its value, but it just posted its first quarterly profit since going public. Etsy reported it’s earnings last week.