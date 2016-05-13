advertisement
Etsy finally gets a COO

By Elizabeth Segran1 minute Read

Etsy hasn’t had a chief operating officer since its initial public offering last April. However, it announced yesterday that it would be bringing on Linda Kozlowski, who previously served as COO and VP of worldwide operations at Evernote, into the COO role on May 16.

Over the last year, Etsy’s stock has lost 60% of its value, but it just posted its first quarterly profit since going public. Etsy reported it’s earnings last week.

