Wholesale drug prices rising faster that at any time since release of Viagra

By Steven Melendez1 minute Read

The wholesale price of drugs rose 8.5% in the year leading up to April—the biggest spike since Viagra’s release in the late 1990s, MarketWatch reports

Increases in wholesale prices don’t always directly translate to increases in consumer prices, but Labor Department data shows the prices consumers pay rose about 3.6% in the year ending in March, according to the news service.

