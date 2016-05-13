Wholesale drug prices rising faster that at any time since release of Viagra

The wholesale price of drugs rose 8.5% in the year leading up to April—the biggest spike since Viagra’s release in the late 1990s, MarketWatch reports.
Increases in wholesale prices don’t always directly translate to increases in consumer prices, but Labor Department data shows the prices consumers pay rose about 3.6% in the year ending in March, according to the news service.
I think I have a new all-time favorite chart. PPI drug prices rising at fastest pace since launch of Viagra… pic.twitter.com/etgHoolear
