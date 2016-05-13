iJustine has now been video blogging for a decade

The New York Times published lessons from the first-generation YouTube star this morning. While I was writing this feature about YouTube fan culture in 2014, I followed iJustine for a day and was surprised at how consistently she engaged with her fans, who tended to be even younger than the fans of more recently minted YouTube celebrities. More than anyone else who I encountered at the YouTube convention Vidcon, she pulled off the idea that she was friends with each one of them. “Of course I’d love to see your skateboard videos!” she’d exclaim, sincerely. It reminded me of the way Belle or Cinderella interacts with kids at Disney world, and it was very clearly a talent.