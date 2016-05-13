Lyra Health’s chief medical officer is out

Lyra Health’s chief medical officer and cofounder Dena Bravata, as well as at least two others on the startup’s clinical team, are leaving the company. The company raised $35 million in October of 2015 with a vision of “transforming mental health care,” according to its website.

CEO David Ebersman, who is Facebook’s former CFO, remains at the company’s helm.

Company spokesman Kenneth Baer confirmed Bravata’s exit in a statement, adding that it’s a transition over a few months. “It is true that Dena has decided to move on. Dena Bravata is an amazingly talented person and a great contributor to the company’s early days.”

Lyra is doubling down on its data science product, which matches patients and mental health practitioners, rather than providing medical services, according to people familiar with the matter.

But Baer stresses that “technology and a human touch” have always been central to the company’s vision, and that the medical team won’t disband in the aftermath of Bravata’s departure. It remains to be seen whether the company is hiring a replacement for Bravata.