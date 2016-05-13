Twitter toasts The Toast website amid shutdown plans

After The Toast, a self-described “daily blog that publishes features on everything from literary characters that never were to female pickpockets of Gold Rush-era San Francisco,” announced plans to shut down July 1, fans quickly took to Twitter under the hashtag “#ToastWake” to mourn the site’s seemingly premature passing.
Here’s some of the highlights:
Depressing and telling that "the great media culling" hits original and independent spaces first, leaving the hucksters and exploiters.
— Erik Hinton (@erikhinton) May 13, 2016
Character limits cannot contain me today. #toastwake #toastietwitter pic.twitter.com/K7cxQhqCYI
— Carrie D (@EarthVsSoup) May 13, 2016
RIP The Toast – the only site to crash under the weight of sorrow #Toastwake
— Helena Ivins (@qassidas) May 13, 2016