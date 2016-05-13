FCC rules won’t kill open source Wi-Fi router firmware after all

New FCC rules designed to keep Wi-Fi routers from interfering with weather radar and other technology won’t mean the end of open source firmware for Linksys WRT routers, Ars Technica reports .

Open source advocates had warned the rules, which require manufacturers to prevent users from using the routers outside of legal frequency and power limits, could spell the end of programmable routers. But Linksys says it will instead store the FCC-regulated parameters outside the reach of configurable firmware.