$81 million Bangladesh Bank heist may be tied to Sony hack

Experts from European defense contractor BAE Systems say malware used in the $81 million Bangladesh Bank cyberheist is similar to that used in the 2014 Sony Pictures Studios hack, Reuters reports. It’s unclear whether that means the same hackers are involved or that the culprits shared tools or even whether the similarity is a deliberate red herring.
A separate report indicates the hackers may still be in the central bank’s network, along with two unrelated groups of hackers, including a “nation-state actor,” according to the wire service.