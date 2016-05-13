Zuckerberg to meet with conservative leaders over Trending bias controversy

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg says he intends to meet with “leading conservatives and people from across the political spectrum ” after reports that editors of the site’s Trending Topics feature were biased against conservative news, The Washington Post reports.

“We take this report very seriously and are conducting a full investigation to ensure our teams upheld the integrity of this product,” Zuckerberg writes in a Facebook post. “We have found no evidence that this report is true. If we find anything against our principles, you have my commitment that we will take additional steps to address it.”