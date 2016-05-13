advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Morning intelligence

By Rose Pastore1 minute Read

Apple has invested $1 billion in Didi Chuxing, the Chinese ride-sharing giant that is Uber’s biggest rival in the region. 

• The Obama administration is set to instruct U.S. schools to allow transgender students to use the bathrooms that match their gender identity

Donald Trump accused Amazon of “getting away with murder tax-wise” and said CEO Jeff Bezos, who owns the Washington Post, is using the paper “for political purposes to save Amazon in terms of taxes and in terms of antitrust.”

• Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg said he will meet with conservative leaders to address concerns that Facebook’s trending content has a liberal bias. 

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life