Morning intelligence

• Apple has invested $1 billion in Didi Chuxing , the Chinese ride-sharing giant that is Uber’s biggest rival in the region.

• The Obama administration is set to instruct U.S. schools to allow transgender students to use the bathrooms that match their gender identity.

• Donald Trump accused Amazon of “getting away with murder tax-wise” and said CEO Jeff Bezos, who owns the Washington Post, is using the paper “for political purposes to save Amazon in terms of taxes and in terms of antitrust.”

• Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg said he will meet with conservative leaders to address concerns that Facebook’s trending content has a liberal bias.