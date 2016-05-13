Target CEO: I won’t back down from transgender bathroom fight

In the face of protest, Target is adamant about sticking to its position that people should use the restroom that most closely aligns with their gender identity .

It’s CEO, Brian Cornell, appeared on CNBC this week to defend the company’s position. He tied this fight to the struggle for racial equality.

We’ve had a long history of embracing diversity and inclusion… if we went back to the mid-60s, our company was one of the very first to use African-American models in our advertising. Back then, it wasn’t well received. We had a lot of tough feedback. But sitting here today, we know we made the right decision.

Cornell said that guests who are worried about safety have the option to use the family bathrooms, which are private.