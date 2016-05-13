Cadillac opening Manhattan coffee shop to woo millennials

To convey its image to millennials, Cadillac is opening a coffee shop in Lower Manhattan, Bloomberg reports . In addition to beverages, the space will offer rotating art exhibits and a pop-up fashion shop. Wafting through the air will be a distinctive scent designed by “olfactory branding” experts 12.29 .

“We have tried to tell people what you’re supposed to feel from the Cadillac brand,” Melody Lee, Cadillac’s brand director, told Bloomberg. “But what we hadn’t quite fully established was an environment that you could walk into.”