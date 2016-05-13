Netflix finally breaks down borders in Europe

European customers of Netflix and similar services may soon be able to access their home countries’ catalogs without the need for a VPN as they travel throughout the continent, under a new rule tentatively approved by the European Union, VentureBeat reports .

The rule—which has some film studios wary it will lower prices for movie licensing—could see final approval as early as this month and go into effect next year, when the EU is also scheduled to phase out cross-border cellphone roaming charges for residents.