Facebook adds social media-savvy judge to its legal team

By Steven Melendez1 minute Read

Facebook has hired U.S. Magistrate Judge Paul Grewal, who’s presided over a number of technology cases, including  some involving Facebook, Engadget reports. Grewal, who worked as a patent attorney before joining the bench, was also involved in some of  Apple and Samsung’s intellectual property disputes.

There’s no word yet on if Grewal will abandon his active Twitter feed for the new social network.

