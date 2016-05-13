Facebook, Microsoft, GM and others team up to form green energy group

The Renewable Energy Buyers Alliance (REBA) group includes dozens of companies that will collectively seek to promote the development of 60 gigawatts of renewable energy by 2025, says IndustryWeek. If they achieve their goals it will be enough to replace the energy obtained from all of the coal power plants that will close in the U.S. in the next four years. It is hoped that the REBA initiatives will provide smaller companies with an easier way to buy their energy from clean providers. Announcing the initiative, Brian Janous, director of sustainability at Microsoft said:
“Much of the activity so far has been in the form of PPAs [power purchase agreements] and that’s an efficient way to secure renewable energy, but it’s challenging for small companies. We have a long way to go, and the only way we’re going to get there is collaboration. We need utilities to come in as aggregators and provide new opportunities.”