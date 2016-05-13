Unified School District says $42 million iPad program helped raise graduation rates

In 2013 voters in the Coachella Valley Unified School District in Southern California approved a $42 million bond measure that supplied 20,000 iPads to all of its students, the Wall Street Journal reports. The controversial measure has now been confirmed as a success, according to the school’s superintendent. He credits the iPad program with raising the graduation rate from 65% of students in 2011 to 82% of students in 2015. In addition to giving iPads to every student, the school district also took the novel step of fitting school buses with Wi-Fi and parking them in poorer neighborhoods so families with no home broadband could get free access to the Internet.
collectionsNewsletterCurrent Issue
Recommender
The apps, books, movies, music, TV shows, and art are inspiring our some of the most creative people in business this month
Strong Female Lead
The struggles and triumphs of prominent women in leadership positions
Productivity
Productivity tips and hacks
Platform Wars
The major tech ecosystems that battle for our attention and dollars
Tech Forecast
What’s next for hardware, software, and services
Most Innovative Companies
Our annual guide to the businesses that matter the most
Most Creative People
Leaders who are shaping the future of business in creative ways
World Changing Ideas
New workplaces, new food sources, new medicine--even an entirely new economic system
Innovation By Design
Celebrating the best ideas in business
FastCo.Works Studio
An award-winning team of journalists, designers, and videographers who tell brand stories through Fast Company's distinctive lens