Trump: Amazon has “a huge antitrust problem”

On Thursday Republican presidential candidate Donal Trump lashed out at both Amazon and its owner, Jeff Bezos, reports Retuers. Trump said Amazon, the world’s biggest online retailer, had “a huge antitrust problem.” He went on to attack Jeff Bezos’s ownership of the Washington Post:
“This [Washington Post] is owned as a toy by Jeff Bezos, who controls Amazon. Amazon is getting away with murder tax-wise. He’s using the Washington Post for power so that the politicians in Washington don’t tax Amazon like they should be taxed.
“He’s using the Washington Post … for political purposes to save Amazon in terms of taxes and in terms of antitrust.”