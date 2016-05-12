Swift Global Bank Network reports second cyber attack

Less than three months after the revelation that hackers had somehow stolen $81 million from Bangladesh’s central bank, cyber thieves have managed to break into yet another commercial bank, reports The New York Times .

As with the first attack, the heist was conducted via Swift Global Bank Network, the hyper-secure messaging platform that banks use to shuffle around trillions of dollars every year. Swift declined to reveal the target of the attack, but the organization did say in a letter to users that it suspects the hackers enlisted the help of compromised bank employees.