Swift Global Bank Network reports second cyber attack

Less than three months after the revelation that hackers had somehow stolen $81 million from Bangladesh’s central bank, cyber thieves have managed to break into yet another commercial bank, reports The New York Times.
As with the first attack, the heist was conducted via Swift Global Bank Network, the hyper-secure messaging platform that banks use to shuffle around trillions of dollars every year. Swift declined to reveal the target of the attack, but the organization did say in a letter to users that it suspects the hackers enlisted the help of compromised bank employees.