Apple’s R&D spending has skyrocketed in recent years to a run rate of $10 billion a year, leading some to conclude that Apple is sinking that money into development of the Apple Car. Other people insisted today that the R&D spend is just following the natural growth curve of the company.

1/ Above Avalon: Apple R&D Reveals a Pivot Is Coming — dangerous attempt at curve fitting/correlation -> causation. https://t.co/nfPMf3MZd7 — Steven Sinofsky (@stevesi) May 12, 2016