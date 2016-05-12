Auction site blocks George Zimmerman from selling gun used to kill Trayvon Martin

Gun sales site GunBroker.com blocked George Zimmerman’s plans to auction the gun with which he killed Trayvon Martin, which he advertised as a “piece of American history” sought by the Smithsonian Institution, Politico reports .

“Our site rules state that we reserve the right to reject listings at our sole discretion, and have done so with the Zimmerman listing,” GunBroker says. “We want no part in the listing on our website or in any of the publicity it is receiving.”

The Smithsonian also denied that it had any interest in the gun. The original listing is preserved on the Internet Archive: