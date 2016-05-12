Chilling animated map shows fallout if a nuclear attack happened today

As President Obama prepares to become the first sitting president to visit Hiroshima, the team at the Future of Life Institute and NukeMap have taken time to remind us that for decades after WWII the U.S. had its nuclear arsenal targeted on more than a thousand other locations throughout Eastern Europe and Asia.
The two groups have created a startling map of nuclear targets from 1956 based on recently declassified documents from the National Security Archives. Zoom in to any of the 1,100 designated sites and then click “Detonate” to see the potential fallout if the U.S. had decided to deploy a nuclear weapon. [via Gizmodo]