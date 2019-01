Forget being able to watch a tornado in 360 degrees.

The video you want to watch right now is this one, which puts you on stage for ArcAttack’s performance at Austin Maker Faire. ArcAttack, for those who don’t know, is a group that plays live music accompanied by singing tesla coils. That’s right, each note they play elicits electrical pulses from tesla coils.

Cue amazement, fear, and awe.