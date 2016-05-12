advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Western Digital completes $16 billion acquisition of SanDisk

By Nikita Richardson1 minute Read

The world of digital data storage just got a little smaller. Today, Western Digital, the 46-year-old hard disk maker, announced that seven months after revealing its plans to acquire SanDisk for nearly $16 billion—and following an approval process by regulators—the deed is finally done.

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life