Apple shortened app approval time from 8.8 days to 1.95 days in the past year

Apple has dramatically cut the time it takes to review App Store submissions, Bloomberg reports , citing data from AppReviewTimes.com, which aggregates developers’ reports of, well, app review times.

The change comes as Apple pushes further into its services businesses, including the App Store, iTunes, and cloud offerings, with iPhone sales seen as peaking.

Google parent Alphabet, which itself is more focused on online services, recently edged past Apple to become the world’s most valuable publicly traded company.