This weekend, Uber will treat a few lucky folks in L.A. to UberLUX, a new two-day promotion developed in partnership with Amazon that sweeps select riders through L.A.’s legendary traffic. In a Maserati. For free.

Once inside, riders will be handed a Kindle Fire HD tablet chock full of Amazon original series including Transparent, Catastrophe, and The Man in the High Castle while passengers enjoy the high life—if only for a few precious minutes.

[Photo: courtesy of Maserati]