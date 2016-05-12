advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Ex-Evernote/Alibaba exec joins Etsy as COO

By David Holmes1 minute Read

Linda Kozlowski, who served previously as COO and VP of Worldwide Operations at Evernote and in various senior-level positions at Alibaba, will join the handmade/vintage marketplace as the company’s new chief operations officer.

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life