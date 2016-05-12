This map shows every U.S. address listed in the Panama Papers

Ever since the Panama Papers leaked last month, journalists have sought to track down any Americans listed in the document trove who may have used offshore accounts or shell companies to avoid taxes or for other purposes. So far 36 Americans, including former Atlanta Falcons offensive tackle Leonard Gotshalk and financier Martin Frankel, have been accused of fraudulently using accounts set up by Mossack Fonseca, the Panamanian law firm at the heart of the scandal.

Crunching the numbers in the Panama Papers searchable database for Fast Company, Cayleigh Parrish and Dave Holmes found about 3,000 U.S. addresses tied to offshore companies and accounts listed in the database and created this map. (Note: This is raw data and the addresses are not consistent in style and format. Also, the use of an offshore account or shell company is not illegal unless it is used for fraudulent activity. Mouse over the dots to see the exact address; the colors of the dots have no significance other than to distinguish them from each other.)