Google releases Parsey McParseface to help you analyze English text

Google’s released an open source neural network system designed to learn to understand written language, along with an already-trained English parser called Parsey McParseface that it says is the best in the world at understanding sentences from a standard database of English-language journalism .

The parser, which essentially diagrams sentences to suss out their meaning, gets 94% accuracy on the news text, compared to about 96% or 97% for human linguists, but it doesn’t do quite as well on random sentences from the Web, where it gets about 90% accuracy, Google says.

[Image from Google]