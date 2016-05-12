advertisement
Google releases Parsey McParseface to help you analyze English text

By Steven Melendez1 minute Read

Google’s released an open source neural network system designed to learn to understand written language, along with an already-trained English parser called Parsey McParseface that it says is the best in the world at understanding sentences from a standard database of English-language journalism.

The parser, which essentially diagrams sentences to suss out their meaning, gets 94% accuracy on the news text, compared to about 96% or 97% for human linguists, but it doesn’t do quite as well on random sentences from the Web, where it gets about 90% accuracy, Google says. 

[Image from Google]

