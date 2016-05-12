Russian embassy illustrates Syria tweet with video game screenshot

The Russian embassy in London illustrated a message about the war in Syria with a screenshot from the military-focused video game Command and Conquer , Gizmodo reports .

. @mod_russia: Extremists near Aleppo received several truckloads of chemical ammo. pic.twitter.com/scCEMXRvwH — Russian Embassy, UK (@RussianEmbassy) May 12, 2016

While the picture was labeled with the disclaimer “image used for illustration purposes only,” other Twitter users quickly responded with their own parodies including footage of games from Wolfenstein to EVE Online.