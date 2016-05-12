advertisement
Russian embassy illustrates Syria tweet with video game screenshot

By Steven Melendez1 minute Read

The Russian embassy in London illustrated a message about the war in Syria with a screenshot from the military-focused video game Command and Conquer, Gizmodo reports.

While the picture was labeled with the disclaimer “image used for illustration purposes only,” other Twitter users quickly responded with their own parodies including footage of games from Wolfenstein to EVE Online.

