advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Researchers release personal data of 70k OKCupid users

By Steven Melendez1 minute Read

Danish researchers have released personal information on about 70,000 OKCupid users, including their usernames, demographic information and their answers to questions about everything from sexual desires to drug use to hobbies, Motherboard reports

The researchers obtained the data in 2014 and 2015 through an automated scraper. In theory, it was already available to anyone with a free OKCupid account willing to take the time to comb through individual profiles, but other scholars have criticized them for making it available in bulk without any sort of anonymization.

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life