Microsoft’s “mood shirt” feels you, and cheers you up. Really.

Imagine wearing a fashionable shirt or dress that reads your mood then stimulates your nervous system in various ways to cheer you up or calm you down. That’s what Microsoft describes in a patent published today. It’s a system of sensors hidden in the garment that read things like heart rhythm, skin temperature, and physical movement. The sensors are connected with a system of actuators that sit near your skin and stimulate your nervous system with things like pressure, heat, or music vibrations. And all this tech is invisible to the outside world.

Research provided by legal technology firm ClientSide.