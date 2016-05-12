advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

What you’ll find in the Dark Web’s literary magazine

By Steven Melendez1 minute Read

The Dark Web–that section of the Internet only accessible to those using the privacy-enhancing tool Tor–now has its own literary magazine, Wired reports. The first issue of The Torist (note that the link will only work through a Tor-enabled browser) features a mix of fiction, nonfiction and poetry including: 

• poems by Alissa Quart and Vance Osterhout that touch on Edward Snowden’s leaks

• an article by artists Linda Kronman and Andreas Zingerle about their work turning Internet scams into art

• an essay by Nathanael Bassett on the freedoms technology grants and takes away

• an excerpt from a science fiction work by Peter Conlin dealing with issues of class

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life