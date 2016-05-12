What you’ll find in the Dark Web’s literary magazine

The Dark Web–that section of the Internet only accessible to those using the privacy-enhancing tool Tor –now has its own literary magazine, Wired reports . The first issue of The Torist (note that the link will only work through a Tor-enabled browser) features a mix of fiction, nonfiction and poetry including:

• poems by Alissa Quart and Vance Osterhout that touch on Edward Snowden’s leaks

• an article by artists Linda Kronman and Andreas Zingerle about their work turning Internet scams into art

• an essay by Nathanael Bassett on the freedoms technology grants and takes away

• an excerpt from a science fiction work by Peter Conlin dealing with issues of class