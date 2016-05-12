Entrepreneurial couple are out at Scanadu

Walter and Sam deBrouwer, the founders of medical tricorder startup Scanadu, have left the company. Scout, Scanadu’s first product, is designed to deliver readings for measurements like heart rate, core body temperature, and blood pressure — all via a tiny handheld device.

The pair are starting a new venture, according to Sam deBrouwer, whom I reached out to on Twitter for confirmation. Scanadu raised $35 million in venture financing in April of 2015.

I’ve reached out to Scanadu and will update you when I learn more.